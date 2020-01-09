News More News
Purdue lands in-state commitment for 2021 class

Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter
Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter is Purdue's second 2021 commitment. (Rivals.com)
Purdue has landed its second Class of 2021 verbal commitment, this one from Mooresville offensive lineman Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder from Mooresville High School joins Brownsburg wide receiver Preston Terrell as Purdue's junior-class commitments.

Alstott-VandeVanter also held an early offer from Bowling Green and has drawn early interest from Indiana and Cincinnati, among others.

Purdue has also offered fellow Mooresville offensive lineman Zach Richards.

More to come.

