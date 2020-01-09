Purdue lands in-state commitment for 2021 class
Purdue has landed its second Class of 2021 verbal commitment, this one from Mooresville offensive lineman Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter.
The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder from Mooresville High School joins Brownsburg wide receiver Preston Terrell as Purdue's junior-class commitments.
Alstott-VandeVanter also held an early offer from Bowling Green and has drawn early interest from Indiana and Cincinnati, among others.
Purdue has also offered fellow Mooresville offensive lineman Zach Richards.
More to come.
A dream come true🚂 #Committed pic.twitter.com/kxU6PNTHnD— Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter (@JAVanDeVanter71) January 9, 2020
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.