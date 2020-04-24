Purdue has landed its second 2021 offensive line commitment — and second from Mooresville High School alone — as Rivals.com three-star prospect Zach Richards has joined the Boilermaker class.

A teammate of Boilermaker tackle commitment Jaelin Alstott-VandeVanter, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Richards is expected to play offensive guard in college. He chose Purdue over fellow finalist Indiana, Cincinnati and Illinois.

Richards, for which Purdue seemed to lead from the very outset of his recruitment.

"It's the way they treat their players and how they're loyal to their players," Richards said in March of Purdue's appeal. "They're obviously doing something right with all the talent they're bringing in.

"And the education is phenomenal on top of all that."

He's the Boilermakers' third commitment from Indiana's inordinately deep 2021 class. Brownsburg wide receiver Preston Terrell was the Boilermakers' first commitment and Alstott-VandeVanter its second.

Richards is known to keep In contact with Brownsburg offensive lineman Josh Sales, and his commitment to the Boilermakers can't possibly hurt Purdue with Sales, who's been offered by Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan State and many others.

During Purdue's junior day in early March, prior to the COVID-19 dead period, Richards, Sales and VandeVanter visited together and spent the day together, along with Purdue freshman offensive line Gus Hartwig, who's from Zionsville.

Purdue now has six commitments for 2021, with more likely to come in the short term.

More to come ...