Purdue lands Louisiana wide receiver Curtis Deville
Purdue has landed a commitment from Louisiana wide receiver Curtis Deville, its priority at the position as June wound down.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect from Iowa, La., is the Boilermakers' 13th 2022 commitment and third from Louisiana.
Deville officially visited Purdue the second weekend of June and ultimately chose the Boilermakers over spring and summer offers from Florida State, Louisville and many others.
More to come ...
