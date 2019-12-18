News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 02:24:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Purdue lands much-needed linebacker help

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Purdue filled quite possibly its most urgent need prior to Wednesday's signing date with a middle-of-the-night announcement from junior college linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound inside linebacker from Southwest Mississippi Community College, was previously committed to Louisiana Tech. He became Purdue's apparent focus weeks ago as it's sought immediate-impact sort of help at a position facing significant personnel questions.

