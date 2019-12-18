Purdue lands much-needed linebacker help
Purdue filled quite possibly its most urgent need prior to Wednesday's signing date with a middle-of-the-night announcement from junior college linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell.
Mitchell, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound inside linebacker from Southwest Mississippi Community College, was previously committed to Louisiana Tech. He became Purdue's apparent focus weeks ago as it's sought immediate-impact sort of help at a position facing significant personnel questions.
Sorry for the Delay but After talking to my family and god I have made my decision‼️— DaMarcus Mitchell (@DaMarcus_M) December 18, 2019
RESPECT MY DECISION 😤💨 @JeffBrohm @CoachNatePurdue @PurdueSports @BoilerFootball @LifeAtPurdue @campmoula_MG @SMCC_Athletics @__CoachSulli @coach_stigers @smccfootball pic.twitter.com/3YPSdGz3Dy
