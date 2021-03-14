 GoldandBlack - Purdue lands No. 4 seed to NCAA Tournament; North Texas up first
basketball

Purdue lands No. 4 seed to NCAA Tournament; North Texas up first

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Following a surprisingly successful 18-9 season to this point and a fourth-place finish in the rough-and-tumble Big Ten, Purdue landed a No. 4 seed to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Part of the South Regional, the Boilermakers will face North Texas on Friday, with either fifth-seeded Villanova or 13 seed Winthrop waiting in Round 2.

The Mean Green are 17-9 this season, punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament by knocking off top-seeded Western Kentucky to win the C-USA Tournament.

Baylor is the No. 1 seed in the South.

Locations and game times have not yet been determined.


More to come ...

