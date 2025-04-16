Purdue lands North Florida transfer forward Liam Murphy

Purdue continues its hot stretch on the recruiting trail, landing North Florida transfer forward Liam Murphy. Murphy announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on the heels of a visit to West Lafayette.

The latest portal move by Matt Painter and company comes on the heels of the Boilermakers signing international guard Omer Mayer on Wednesday afternoon and South Dakota State transfer big Oscar Cluff at the end of March.

Murphy comes to Purdue after a standout year at North Florida in 2024-25, where he averaged 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 44% from the field and 44% from three-point range as a redshirt junior. The 6-foot-7 sharpshooting forward was in the top-20 nationally in three-point field goals made, knocking down 104 for the Ospreys this season.

While Murphy has spent his entire career at the mid major level, he is no stranger to battling high major opposition. He produced a season-high 22 points on 8-12 shooting against Georgia in November, and cracked double-figures in games against Florida, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Nebraska. Murphy also scored in double-figures in all but five games this season, serving as a reliable scorer for North Florida.

Prior to his lone season at North Florida, Murphy played two years at Columbia. In 36 career games, he averaged 9.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 37% from the field and 34% from three-point range.

Purdue now adds another piece to the puzzle in what has been an eventful off-season for Matt Painter and company. Murphy figures to slide into a depth role in the frontcourt for the Boilermakers, which already features heavy-hitters Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff, in addition to second-year bigs Daniel Jacobsen and Raleigh Burgess. A career 40% three-point shooter, Murphy could provide the Boilermakers with more floor spacing on the offensive end within the second unit.