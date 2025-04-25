Purdue lands North Texas EDGE rusher Breylon Charles

Purdue bolstered its pass rush on Friday night, landing a commitment from former North Texas edge rusher Breylon Charles, Boiler Upload can confirm the initial reports from Chris Hummer and Matt Zentiz.

Charles is coming off a strong campaign at North Texas, in which he racked up 29 total tackles, six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for the Mean Green defense. Prior to his one-year stay at North Texas, Charles was a JUCO Second Team All-American at Navarro Junior College in 2023, racking up 44 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks in ten games.

The Boilermakers now add another pass rusher to the mix for defensive ends coach Jake Trump and the Purdue defense. Breeon Ishmail and CJ Nunnally IV both transferred into the program this off-season, joining returners CJ Madden and Trey Smith, along with incoming freshman Landon Brooks.

Purdue is now up to 43 transfer portal additions this off-season in total and 13 during the spring portal window, as Charles joins the likes of Sanders Ellis (Tennessee State), Marcus Moore (Bowling Green), Jude McCoskey (Tulane), Corey Smith (Tulsa), Chalil Cummings (Memphis), Bradyn Joiner (Auburn), Ryan Browne (North Carolina), Ian Jeffries (Arkansas State), Nitro Tuggle and Michael Jackson III (Georgia), Tyrell Green (Eastern Kentucky), and Marc Nave (Kentucky).