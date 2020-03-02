The Rivals.com four-star big man from Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian committed to Purdue over offers from Michigan State, Virginia, Ohio State, Indiana, Stanford, Louisville, Notre Dame and others, as well as interest from North Carolina and Duke.

Purdue landed one of its highest-priority and longest-running recruiting targets on Monday, as Caleb Furst has committed to the Boilermakers, becoming their first 2021 pledge.

Ranked 32nd nationally by Rivals.com in the 2021 class, Furst committed to Purdue years after it was his first major scholarship offer.

The 6-foot-9 Furst took a junior-year official visit to Purdue in late August, then subsequently unofficially visited for the Boilermakers' wins over Virginia, Michigan State and Wisconsin. He also made junior-year official visits to Michigan State and Virginia and a return visit to IU in recent months.

A power forward/center combo with shooting, passing and ball-handling skills to go along with a strong low-post game, Furst was recruited by Purdue primarily as a forward.

More to come ...