A pair of Purdue legacies are officially set to be Boilermakers next season as West Lafayette High School products Carson and Cooper Kitchel both committed as preferred walk-ons Thursday. The brothers from Purdue's backyard are the sons of former offensive lineman and current radio commentator Kelly Kitchel.

Carson just finished up his first full year as the starting quarterback for West Lafayette High School this season, throwing for 2,789 yards with 30 touchdowns to seven interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. The 6'3" signal caller was named Class 3A All-State by the IFCA this season and will join Graham Harrell's group in 2024.

Cooper was a top target for his brother, hauling in 37 catches for 664 yards and eight scores as a senior, as all of those marks were career-highs. The 6'3" pass catcher finished his high school career with 86 catches for 1,159 yards and 17 touchdowns across three plus seasons, also being named Class 3A All-State by the IFCA.