Purdue has added competition to its kicking situation with the commitment today of Samford grad transfer kicker Mitchell Fineran.

The 5-10, 183-pound Fineran is a native of Fort Valley, Ga., who hit 77 percent of his field-goal attempts (47-of-61) at FCS Samford from 2018-21. Samford played a spring schedule in 2021, with Fineran hitting 15-of-18 field-goal attempts including a 50-yarder to earn first-team All-Southern Conference honors.



Fineran was second-team All-Southern Conference in 2019 and part of the All-Freshman team in 2018. He will battle to replace departed kicker J.D. Dellinger.

The kicking situation exasperated Jeff Brohm at times in the spring. He and the staff did all they could to put pressure on kickers, trying to simulate difficult situations. And the kicking candidates often buckled. But, it’s hoped they have grown from the simulated pressure. Stay tuned.

In the spring, competition to replace Dellinger featured three players: redshirt freshman Edward Dellinger and sophomores Ben Freehill and Chris Van Eekeren.

Dellinger, the younger brother of departed J.D., may have the most promise. Freehill arrived in the spring as a transfer from Oklahoma State. Don’t count him out. Van Eekeren has a strong leg and figures to kick off, which he did four times in 2020. But his accuracy on field goals needs to improve.

Now, Fineran is joining the fray in what will be an intense battle during training camp.

Purdue has hit the portal hard this offseason. Over the weekend, Indiana defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis committed to Purdue, making him the fifth transfer added to the Boilermaker defense since the end of 2020. Lewis joins end Joseph Anderson (South Carolina), linebacker OC Brothers (Auburn) and cornerbacks Jamari Brown (Kentucky) and C.J. McWilliams (Florida). Anderson and Brothers took part in Purdue spring drills. Brown and McWilliams have yet to arrive on campus.

Western Kentucky guard Tyler Witt was also added this offseason, along with Freehill. Both took part in spring drills.



The Boilermakers are still looking for transfer talent, with running back being a top priority. It's believed Vanderbilt back Keyon Henry-Brooks is a top target.

