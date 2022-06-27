Purdue lands second WR commit

The commitments keep rolling in for Purdue, with receiver Ryne Shackelford committing on Monday.

The Rivals three-star prospect from LaGrange, Ohio, is the 12 commitment in the Boilermakers' Class of 2023 and second wideout. He joins TJ McWilliams, who committed on Sunday.



Shackelford took an official visit to West Lafayette last weekend. He joins McWilliams as the second player to commit from last weekend's raft of visitors, and he is the third commitment in three days with Will Heldt committing on Saturday. Shackelford is the 10th commitment in June.



It's believed Purdue has several more commitments on the way in coming days.



MORE TO COME ...

