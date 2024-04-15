Purdue women's basketball has netted a transfer portal commitment as former Stephen F. Austin guard Destini Lombard committed on her official visit to West Lafayette this weekend. Lombard becomes the first portal pledge of the off-season for the Boilermakers as Katie Gearlds and company look to bolster the roster heading into next season.

Lombard comes to Purdue after three seasons at Stephen F. Austin and one season at LSU as a freshman. The senior guard is coming off the best year of her career, averaging 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, all career-highs. She also shot 48% from the field and 27% from three-point range. Lombard was named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, setting the conference record for steals with 89.

The newest Boilermaker now becomes the veteran presence in the back court, for a group that will consist of two sophomores and two freshmen next season. Lombard has proven to be a facilitator with a 2:1 assist to turnover ration that can go an get a bucket, having six games with 17 or more points last season.

Lombard has a similar skillset to that of the now departed Jeanae Terry, which will put her in line to compete for a starting spot from day one with the Boilermakers. She will held lead Kelly Komara's group of guards, alongside Sophie Swanson, Rashunda Jones, Amiyah Reynolds and Jordyn Poole.