BREAKING: Purdue lands 2025 three-star offensive lineman Kuol Kuol
Purdue continued its recent success on the recruiting trail Wednesday night as 2025 three-star offensive lineman Kuol Kuol announced his commitment to the Boilermakers. The Centerville (Oh.) product took an official visit to West Lafayette last month, where Marcus Johnson and company cemented themselves atop his list of suitors.
Kuol chose the Boilermakers overs offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Boston College, Western Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Eastern Michigan and others.
Purdue jumped into the mix late for Kuol, who earned an offer during a camp in West Lafayette in early June and quickly booked his return trip in an official capacity less than two weeks later. At the forefront of Purdue's late push was offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, with whom Kuol built a strong relationship.
"The relationship has been great. I talk to Coach Johnson probably every day. I mean, he's he's a really good person, you don't even have to only talk to about football. He asks about about other things way more than he ever brings up football. It's just like you're comfortable with him right away," Kuol told Boiler Upload.
At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Kuol offers an intriguing and athletic talent at the tackle position, which is where he is expected to slide in once he gets to campus. Purdue has made athleticism a priority for linemen in the class, which now fits with its third member. Kuol can also make a difference in the run game with his motor, finishing blocks.
Purdue now adds its third offensive line commitment in the class, with Kuol joining fellow three-star prospects Cameron Gorin and Takhyian Whitset in Marcus Johnson's group.
It has been an eventful July for the Boilermakers as well, netting four of their top targets in the 2025 recruiting class, with all four calling Ohio home. Ryan Walters and company have also seen four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway, four-star linebacker Grant Beerman and three-star defensive tackle Drayden Pavey commit since the start of the month.
Purdue now has the 53rd ranked recruiting class in the country, according to Rivals, which reaches 13 members.