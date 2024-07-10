Purdue continued its recent success on the recruiting trail Wednesday night as 2025 three-star offensive lineman Kuol Kuol announced his commitment to the Boilermakers. The Centerville (Oh.) product took an official visit to West Lafayette last month, where Marcus Johnson and company cemented themselves atop his list of suitors.

Kuol chose the Boilermakers overs offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Boston College, Western Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Eastern Michigan and others.

Purdue jumped into the mix late for Kuol, who earned an offer during a camp in West Lafayette in early June and quickly booked his return trip in an official capacity less than two weeks later. At the forefront of Purdue's late push was offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, with whom Kuol built a strong relationship.

"The relationship has been great. I talk to Coach Johnson probably every day. I mean, he's he's a really good person, you don't even have to only talk to about football. He asks about about other things way more than he ever brings up football. It's just like you're comfortable with him right away," Kuol told Boiler Upload.