Purdue lands transfer guard David Jenkins Jr.

Purdue's finally landed the guard help it's spent months searching for, as Utah graduate transfer David Jenkins Jr. committed to the Boilermakers on Wednesday after visiting this weekend.

Jenkins chose Purdue over Georgia, Clemson, BYU and others, as Purdue will be the fourth stop of his college career.

The Tacoma native started off at South Dakota State, moved on to UNLV, then Utah, where he averaged 8.2 points and made 39 percent from three-point range as a senior this season.

He'll enroll at Purdue as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Purdue's searched for help at point guard this spring and summer, but the 6-foot-1, 200-plus-pound Jenkins may fill that role with more of a scoring-minded identity.

The only other primary point guard on Purdue's roster is freshman Braden Smith, but Purdue may also tinker with guard Fletcher Loyer and swingman Ethan Morton at the position.