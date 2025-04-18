Purdue lands Tulsa transfer wide receiver Corey Smith

As Purdue looks to bolster its receiving corps, it added a young pass catcher via the transfer portal. Former Tulsa wide receiver Corey Smith has committed to the Boilermakers.

Smith is a native of Brownsburg, Indiana, where he was a standout receiver for the Bulldogs during his high school career. During his time at Brownsburg, Smith hauled in 76 catches for 1,597 yards and 14 touchdowns, while being a three-year letterwinner and an IFCA All-State honoree as a senior.

The former in-state recruit was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class and was once committed to Minnesota before ending up signing with Tulsa. The previous staff in West Lafayette also showed interest in Smith and he visited campus on a couple of occasions. He also held offers from Illinois, West Virginia, Miami (OH), Liberty, Marshall, Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Ohio and others.

In his true freshman campaign with the Golden Hurricane, the 6-foot-1 wide receiver had 12 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns. His career-best outing came against Louisiana Tech, when he hauled in three passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Smith now joins a revamped wide receiver corp in West Lafayette, which has seen several players leave the program this off-season, including the likes of Jahmal Edrine, CJ Smith, Jaron Tibbs, Shamar Rigby and others. The current unit now consists of a core group of De'Nylon Morrissette, EJ Horton Jr., Charles Ross, and Arhmad Branch, which Smith now joins.

The former Tulsa pass catcher also becomes the third commitment in the spring portal window for the Boilermakers, joining linebacker Sanders Ellis, offensive tackle Jude McCoskey and defensive tackle Marcus Moore Jr., giving Purdue 33 incoming transfers total this cycle.