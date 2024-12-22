Purdue lands UCF transfer quarterback EJ Colson

Add another quarterback to the transfer portal haul for Purdue football and Barry Odom. Freshman signal caller EJ Colson announced Sunday that he has committed to the Boilermakers out of the portal, as alluded to yesterday on the Boiler Upload premium board.

Colson spent one season with the Knights, entering the transfer portal following Gus Malzahn leaving the program to become the offensive coordinator at Florida State. He also follows his former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw, who joined Barry Odom's staff as quarterbacks coach this week.

Colson was a high three-star and the 16th ranked dual threat quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class last cycle, according to Rivals. He chose the Knights over offers Arkansas, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic, Virginia Tech, UAB, Western Kentucky, and others.

The true freshman played in two games during his first season of college football, going 9/16 for 64 yards with a touchdown and an interception, as well as 14 rushing yards, while playing behind starter KJ Jefferson.

Purdue now adds a second transfer portal quarterback this cycle, with Colson following former Arkansas signal caller Malachi Singleton to West Lafayette. That incoming tandem gives the Boilermakers four scholarship quarterbacks heading into next season, joining Bennett Meredith and incoming freshman Garyt Odom.

The tandem of Singleton and Colson have similar skillsets as dual threat signal callers that have shown the ability to be effective with their legs in addition to their pedigrees as pocket passers. The direction Purdue wants to go at the position has become evident with these additions.

Hinshaw and offensive coordinator Josh Henson were tasked with rebuilding the quarterback room following the departures of Hudson Card, Marcos Davila and Ryan Browne, which they've now done by bringing in Singleton, Colson and Odom.

Purdue is now up to four transfer additions this cycle, with Colson joining Singleton and Arkansas transfer linebackers Carson Dean and Alex Sanford.