Purdue lands UNC Wilmington guard transfer Taylor Henderson

Purdue women's basketball continues revamping the roster through the transfer portal, landing a commitment from former UNC Wilmington guard Taylor Henderson today.

Henderson spent two years with the Seahawks, serving as a starter for 60 of her 61 career games at the collegiate level. During that time, the 5-foot-11 guard averaged 13.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, while shooting 33% from the field and 23% from three-point range. Henderson's shooting numbers increased from 28% to 40% during her redshirt sophomore campaign in 2024-25, and she cut her turnovers from 5.5 per game to 3.3 per game, as well.

As a freshman, Henderson was named to the Coastal Athletic Association All-Rookie Team, along with being the CAA Rookie of the Week on two occasions.

Henderson has also produced against high major opposition, averaging 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, as well as 43% shooting in games against North Carolina and Virginia Tech last season.

Katie Gearlds and company adds another intriguing player on the wing ahead of next season, as Henderson joins fellow transfer portal additions Nya Smith (UNC Greensboro) and Kiki Smith (Arkansas), along with the return of Madison Layden-Zay. The former three in that quartet join former Northern Arizona guard Taylor Feldman as Purdue's four portal additions this off-season as the Boilermakers look to replace the six players to leave the program through the portal.

Purdue still has five open scholarships available ahead of next season and could continue to pursue talent out of the portal in the coming days and weeks to finalize the roster.