Purdue lands UNLV transfer linebacker Charles Correa

Another Rebel is headed to West Lafayette to reunite with head coach Barry Odom with Purdue. Former UNLV linebacker Charles Correa signed with the Boilermakers today, coming on the heels of his weekend trip to campus.

Correa was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class, holding offers from UNLV, Army and Nevada, before choosing the Rebels.

The Bishop Gorman (Nev.) product spent just one season in Las Vegas, playing in all 14 games as a true freshman. The rookie played 203 total defensive snaps, making 16 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and also had a pass breakup.

Correa now comes to Purdue where he will team up with Odom and defensive coordinator Mike Scherer, who recruited him at UNLV, along with several other former UNLV staffers like James Shibest, Cornell Ford, and Vance Vice. He becomes the eighth player to transfer from UNLV to Purdue this off-season, following that bulk of the staff, joining Tony Grimes, Jalen St. John, fellow linebacker Mani Powell, Mason Vicari, Hank Purvis, Christian Earls and Christian Moore.

The addition also provides the Boilermakers with another fresh face at linebacker heading into the fall, becoming the fifth to join the unit via the portal. The other incoming linebackers include Powell, Sanders Ellis, Alex Singleton and Carson Dean, whom join returners Owen Davis and Winston Berglund.

Purdue is now up to 48 transfer portal additions this off-season in total and 18 during the spring portal window, as Correa joins the likes of Ellis (Tennessee State), Marcus Moore (Bowling Green), Jude McCoskey (Tulane), Corey Smith (Tulsa), Chalil Cummings (Memphis), Bradyn Joiner (Auburn), Ryan Browne (North Carolina), Ian Jeffries (Arkansas State), Nitro Tuggle and Michael Jackson III (Georgia), Tyrell Green (Eastern Kentucky), Marc Nave (Kentucky), Breylon Charles (North Texas), Marques Easley and Luke Raab (Georgia).