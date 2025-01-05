Purdue lands Virginia Tech running back transfer Malachi Thomas

Purdue bolstered its backfield with the addition of Virginia Tech running back transfer Malachi Thomas, who announced his signing with the Boilermakers today. Thomas' signing comes shortly after his official visit to West Lafayette, where Barry Odom and company locked in the ACC tailback.

Thomas spent four years at Virginia Tech after being a three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, according to Rivals. For his career, Thomas has 1,132 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns on the ground, as well as 28 catches, 198 yards and a score in the passing game. His best two seasons came in 2021 and 2023, when he had 440 yards and 381 yards, respectively. Thomas is coming off a 2024 campaign that saw him rush for 165 yards and a touchdown in limited action, prior to hitting the portal for his final year of eligibility.

Purdue now adds a veteran back to Lamar Conard's unit, which is led by the returning Devin Mockobee. The productive running back figures to resume his role as the starter for the Boilermakers, with Thomas coming in as a compliment out of the backfield. Purdue also has sophomore to be Jaheim Merriweather, as well as incoming freshmen Jaron Thomas and Ziaire Stevens to round out the group.

Barry Odom and company are now up to 17 members of this year's portal class, with Thomas joining fellow offensive additions Malachi Singleton, Charles Ross, Chauncey Magwood, Luca Puccinelli, Christian Moore and others.