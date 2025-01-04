Purdue lands Wake Forest tight end transfer Luca Puccinelli

The commitments keep coming for Barry Odom and company, as Purdue announced the signing of Wake Forest tight end transfer Luca Puccinelli on Saturday afternoon. Puccinelli's signing comes on the heels of a visit to West Lafayette, which Boiler Upload reported Friday afternoon.

The freshman tight end was a sought after prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, being a three-star recruit, with offers from Notre Dame, Rutgers, Pitt, South Carolina, Virginia Tecg, Maryland, Boston College, Duke, UConn and others.

After signing with Wake Forest a year ago and seeing head coach Dave Clawson resign, Puccinelli entered the transfer portal just days ago and quickly found his new home. The 6-foot-6 tight end did not appear in a game for the Demon Deacons this fall before his transfer.

Purdue has now inked three tight ends this cycle, with Puccinelli joining UNLV transfers Christian Moore and Christian Earls in heading to West Lafayette. He also becomes the 15th member of Purdue's signing class to date, which figures to continuing growing in the coming days and weeks.