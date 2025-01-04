Purdue lands Washington State QB transfers Evans Chuba

Another transfer quarterback has been added into the fold for Purdue heading into 2025, as former Washington State quarterback committed to the Boilermakers today.

Chuba spent one season with the Cougars after being a three-star dual threat quarterback prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, where he chose Washington State over the likes of Virginia, Toledo, Northern Illinois, East Carolina, Bowling Green, Arkansas State, Liberty and others.

In his one-year stint in the Pac-2, Chuba did not appear in a game, as Washington State's quarterback John Mateer became one of the top signal callers in college football for then head coach Jake Dickert.

Chuba now joins three other incoming signal callers as Purdue revamps its entire quarterback room from a year ago, where its lost Hudson Card, Ryan Browne and Marcos Davila. The Boilermakers have responded by landing Arkansas transfer Malachi Singleton as the presumptive starter, along with true freshmen EJ Colson and now Chuba, not to mention 2025 three-star quarterback Garyt Odom. The lone holdover in the group is Bennett Meredith, who have served as a backup to Hudson Card over the last two years.