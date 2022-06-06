Purdue LB commit Owen Davis' 'best football is ahead of him'

Owen Davis is just scratching the surface of his potential.

That's what Nick Hajjar believes. He's the head coach at North Union High in Richwood, Ohio, having seen the development of Davis in recent years.

Davis is a rangy 6-3, 215-pound linebacker who is able to play on the perimeter or the inside. He took an official visit to Purdue last weekend and committed, making him the third player in the Boilermakers' 2023 class.



North Union has an enrollment of roughly 450 students, according to Hajjar. Ohio has seven divisions for football, with Division One being the biggest and Division Seven the smallest. North Union competes in Division Five.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to the head coach at North Union High School to get the low-down on Purdue's latest commitment.