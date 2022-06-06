 Owen Davis | Purdue commit | Nick Hajjar | North Union High
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-06 12:11:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue LB commit Owen Davis' 'best football is ahead of him'

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: Ohio LB Owen Davis commits to Purdue | Purdue 2023 commitments

Owen Davis is just scratching the surface of his potential.

That's what Nick Hajjar believes. He's the head coach at North Union High in Richwood, Ohio, having seen the development of Davis in recent years.

Davis is a rangy 6-3, 215-pound linebacker who is able to play on the perimeter or the inside. He took an official visit to Purdue last weekend and committed, making him the third player in the Boilermakers' 2023 class.

North Union has an enrollment of roughly 450 students, according to Hajjar. Ohio has seven divisions for football, with Division One being the biggest and Division Seven the smallest. North Union competes in Division Five.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to the head coach at North Union High School to get the low-down on Purdue's latest commitment.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}