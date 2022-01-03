Purdue S Elijah Ball is in the transfer portal
Purdue junior safety Elijah Ball is in the transfer portal.
The 6-1, 205-pound Ball, a member of the 2018 recruiting class from Indianapolis Ben Davis, played in 13 games as a Boilermaker, mostly on special team. He made one career tackle.
Purdue has seen WR Marcellus Moore, DT Bryce Austin, QB Jack Plummer, LB Robert McWilliams, DE Dontay Hunter, CB Anthony Romphf, OL Dave Monnot and RB Ja'Quez Cross enter the portal in 2021-22, in addition to Ball.
