Purdue LB Khali Saunders is in the transfer portal

Purdue sophomore linebacker Khali Saunders is in the transfer portal.

The 6-3, 235-pound Saunders played in 15 games for Purdue and made 12 tackles with 1.5 TFLs. The three-star recruit from Elmhurst, Ill., never carved a key role with the program after arriving as part of the Class of 2019. And he faced an uphill battle to be a key contributor in 2022.



He is the 10th Boilermaker to jump into the portal in 2021-22.



Purdue has seen WR Marcellus Moore, DT Bryce Austin, QB Jack Plummer, LB Robert McWilliams, DE Dontay Hunter, S Elijah Ball, CB Anthony Romphf, OL Dave Monnot and RB Ja'Quez Cross enter the portal in 2021-22, in addition to Saunders.