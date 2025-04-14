Purdue linebacker Hudson Miller to enter transfer portal

Purdue football saw the first key contributor from last year's team announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal during the spring window, as junior linebacker Hudson Miller shared via X that he will enter the portal after three seasons in West Lafayette.

Miller joined the Boilermakers in 2022 as a preferred walk-on out of Cathedral (Ind.), but emerged as a starter for Ryan Walters' defense last season. The former walk-on linebacker started five games and tallied 42 total tackles, one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks on defense, while also having the most special teams snaps of any other Boilermaker.

Purdue has overhauled its linebacker corps this off-season, bringing in transfers Mani Powell (UNLV), Alex Singleton and Carson Dean (Arkansas) and have former Tennessee State linebacker Sanders Ellis joining the program this off-season. In addition to those reinforcements, Winston Berglund and Owen Davis also remain on the roster through spring practice.

Miller joins walk-ons Logan Jellison and Landon Drennan as Purdue's portal departures ahead of the spring transfer window opening on Wednesday.