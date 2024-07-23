In a college football landscape absorbed by the glamor of NIL and the transfer portal, not to mention to allure of the National Football League, players like Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins have choices to make on an annual basis. Stay with their respective program or venture out onto the open market to explore other options.

Uncertainty surrounded the Boilermakers' star linebacker upon the conclusion of the season, taking a return to Purdue, heading to the NFL or transferring elsewhere under consideration for his future. Ultimately Jenkins decided against the departure route and returned to West Lafayette.

The deciding factor? Getting his degree from Purdue and showing NFL scouts just what he could provide at the next level.

"It was a lot after the season, because I didn't know what I was gonna do. I didn't know if I was going to the pros, I didn't know about staying here, I didn't know about trying to transfer. But I knew at the end of the day I needed to come back for another year too, because I wanted to show scouts what I can be on the field. And that would help me get better get drafted higher in the draft," Jenkins said.

"I'd say because I've been at Purdue four years and I want to graduate. I graduate in December so I wanted to get my degree from here. I came along way, worked hard to get that and my mom knew that I wanted a Purdue degree and I needed it," Jenkins said.

Part of the return plan for Jenkins also includes a move from rush end (outside linebacker) to inside linebacker in Kevin Kane's defense for his fifth and final collegiate campaign. The move both filled a need for the Boilermakers at a position which needed it and offered the All-Big Ten caliber defender with the opportunity to expand his skillset to a new role.

While Jenkins will still be a difference maker rushing the passer, particularly on third downs, allowing him to better show off his versatility was one of the main attractions for both Jenkins and head coach Ryan Walters.

"I just think he adds a different set of versatility, being able to still go get the quarterback and now play sideline to sideline from the cylinder. You know, the guys feed off of his athleticism and sort of energy he brings. So I'm excited to see what that looks like this fall," Walters said.

"I like that I get to be around the ball more and run from sideline to sideline. I feel like I'll make more plays at the inside linebacker spot, but also I still get to be able to rush as well," Jenkins said.

For that reason, Jenkins jumped at the opportunity to change positions immediately upon the staff presenting the idea to him this off-season.

"I was all in for it because I knew it'd help me get to the next level and it'd help put me in spot to be at the next level," Jenkins said. "I already knew I was all in for it and I knew that that's what the scouts wanted to see."

Jenkins was already a force off the edge, being tied for third in the conference in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (15.5) last season. Now, senior center Gus Hartwig has to deal with him in practice more so than in previous years, and Jenkins has been a handful.

"KJ's lined up five yards away from me, like right on top of me. So it's like kind of trying to get up on him. He's a really good player, really instinctual, he's smart, he's really getting into his gaps, he knows what he's doing. Phenomenal player," Hartwig said.

As Purdue heads into 2024 with a goal of improving on its Big Ten-worst 30.4 points per game allowed in 2024, Jenkins and fellow returning star Dillon Thieneman could be a large part in such improvement.