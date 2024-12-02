Purdue linebacker Yanni Karlaftis to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Purdue redshirt junior linebacker Yanni Karlaftis will be taking his talents elsewhere for his final year of eligibility, announcing on Monday afternoon that he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The younger brother of Purdue great George Karlaftis spent four years with the Boilermakers after being a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, where he chose Purdue over the likes of Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Wisconsin and others.

During his four years in West Lafayette, Karlaftis played in 37 games, and made 12 starts at linebacker across the last two seasons. The 6-foot-3 linebacker tallied 117 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during his Boilermaker career.

The Boilermakers will likely have a revamped linebacker group for its new staff, as Kydran Jenkins and Karlaftis will both leave the program. The lone returners at the position currently are walk-on Hudson Miller, and redshirt freshmen Winston Berglund and Owen Davis.