Purdue looking at Vanderbilt CB in transfer portal
Vanderbilt's Gabe Jeudy-Lally is going to be a wanted man in the transfer portal.
He's a 6-1, 186-pound cornerback with starting experience in the SEC, making him ready-made to play a key role wherever he lands. And, make no mistake about it: Jeudy-Lally intends to start wherever he surfaces as a grad transfer.
