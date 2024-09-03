in other news
Purdue builds confidence with dominant win over Indiana State
Purdue shows confidence in 49-0 blowout victory over Indiana State, but tougher tests are on the horizon.
Postgame wrap: Purdue proves ready for season opener
All the pieces fit together in Purdue's 49-0 win over Indiana State Saturday.
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Hudson Card and more talk after Indiana State win
On the heels of Purdue's 49-0 stomping of Indiana State on Saturday afternoon, Purdue talks to the media.
Purdue-Indiana State Live Updates
Purdue looks to start its season off with a win against Indiana State.
Purdue releases availability report for Indiana State game
Purdue football released its official availability report prior to Saturday's game against Indiana State.
in other news
Purdue builds confidence with dominant win over Indiana State
Purdue shows confidence in 49-0 blowout victory over Indiana State, but tougher tests are on the horizon.
Postgame wrap: Purdue proves ready for season opener
All the pieces fit together in Purdue's 49-0 win over Indiana State Saturday.
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Hudson Card and more talk after Indiana State win
On the heels of Purdue's 49-0 stomping of Indiana State on Saturday afternoon, Purdue talks to the media.
When you secure a 49-0 shutout win in your season opener, FCS opponent or otherwise, it’ll make for a relatively stress-free film session. That was the case for Purdue and head coach Ryan Walters on the heels of its biggest margin of victory under the direction of the second year coach.
After having a chance to review the tape, Walters didn’t catch anything he didn’t already see from his front row seat on the sidelines. The vast majority of the win showed positives, but Walters still found some areas the Boilermakers needed to clean up moving forward.
"Pretty much what I saw live was what I saw on film, a lot of positives, a few things to clean up, especially with that second group, once we started kind of rotating guys. But it was a good game to get a lot of people experience, ball spread around a lot on offense, a lot of guys got in the game defensively and played some quality snaps. You know, I don't care who you're playing, anytime you put up 49 points and all the opposing team to zero, it's usually pretty good on tape," Walters said.
The attention to detail from a college football coach cannot be understated, as Walters was able to pick out instances where the Boilermakers made mistakes, but it's better to do those things in a dominant win rather than a disappointing defeat. The game of football will never be perfect, but that is what Purdue is striving to achieve.
"The thing about ball is there's never going to be like a perfect play, you know? I mean, there's a wrong step, a wrong hand placement, bad eyes, a bad angle, you know, there's a litany of things that you can correct. It's just good to correct off of a performance like that. So definitely got to clean up the penalties. There's a couple that were questionable or whatever, so you can learn from those as well. To me, was the biggest area that we need to harp on," Walters said.
That has been the focus to start a usually early bye week in West Lafayette. Having an off week after the season-opener presents a challenge for the coaching staff, balancing getting work in and giving key contributors rest with a gauntlet still ahead. Walters revealed that Purdue's starters and players who got the majority of the snaps did not practice today and instead worked out inside, while the depth guys got work in out on the field.
That was just a one day occurrence as everyone will be on the practice field tomorrow, where Purdue will begin introducing Notre Dame to its practices on Wednesday and Thursday before ramping things up this weekend.
"Keep developing technique, fundamentals. You know, the guys that did the majority of the playing, we didn't practice them today. They came out for warm ups and then went in to work out. So we got to get more of the depth guys, or guys that played a minimal amount of snaps more work,” Walters said.
The brief break will also allow for the Boilermakers to keep bringing along a litany of players that have been dealing with various ailments and did not suit up against the Sycamores.
Perhaps the two most notable absentees, wide receiver CJ Smith and cornerback Nyland Green, previously had a timeline to return for the Notre Dame game. That optimism has become questionable, with their statuses still up in the air for next Saturday.
"We'll see. If they're ready to go, they'll be in there. You know, we're not holding anybody just to hold them, but if they're not, you won't put them out there. You know, it's a long season and I don't want any lingering issues, trying to rush guys back, so if they're ready to go, they'll go. If they're not, they're not. If we had to play today, they wouldn't play. Luckily, we don't have a game this week," Walters said.
There was a more optimistic outlook for three other potential starters heading into the matchup with Notre Dame, as Walters said offensive lineman Corey Stewart, defensive lineman Joe Anderson and wide receiver Kam Brown would all be ready for next Saturday.
As Purdue regains its health and looks to build on a strong showing in its season debut over the weekend, Walters is takings things one day at a time and is focused on continued improvement moving forward.
"I don't know if there's necessarily momentum. We're just trying to improve every day and focus in on the things that we need to do to continue to improve and have success. So, the focus is, let's get better this week, be better next week, so that we play a game on next Saturday that looks like a better team than the week before. So that's the goal is for this team to continue to improve as the season goes," Walters said.