When you secure a 49-0 shutout win in your season opener, FCS opponent or otherwise, it’ll make for a relatively stress-free film session. That was the case for Purdue and head coach Ryan Walters on the heels of its biggest margin of victory under the direction of the second year coach.

After having a chance to review the tape, Walters didn’t catch anything he didn’t already see from his front row seat on the sidelines. The vast majority of the win showed positives, but Walters still found some areas the Boilermakers needed to clean up moving forward.

"Pretty much what I saw live was what I saw on film, a lot of positives, a few things to clean up, especially with that second group, once we started kind of rotating guys. But it was a good game to get a lot of people experience, ball spread around a lot on offense, a lot of guys got in the game defensively and played some quality snaps. You know, I don't care who you're playing, anytime you put up 49 points and all the opposing team to zero, it's usually pretty good on tape," Walters said.

The attention to detail from a college football coach cannot be understated, as Walters was able to pick out instances where the Boilermakers made mistakes, but it's better to do those things in a dominant win rather than a disappointing defeat. The game of football will never be perfect, but that is what Purdue is striving to achieve.

"The thing about ball is there's never going to be like a perfect play, you know? I mean, there's a wrong step, a wrong hand placement, bad eyes, a bad angle, you know, there's a litany of things that you can correct. It's just good to correct off of a performance like that. So definitely got to clean up the penalties. There's a couple that were questionable or whatever, so you can learn from those as well. To me, was the biggest area that we need to harp on," Walters said.

That has been the focus to start a usually early bye week in West Lafayette. Having an off week after the season-opener presents a challenge for the coaching staff, balancing getting work in and giving key contributors rest with a gauntlet still ahead. Walters revealed that Purdue's starters and players who got the majority of the snaps did not practice today and instead worked out inside, while the depth guys got work in out on the field.

That was just a one day occurrence as everyone will be on the practice field tomorrow, where Purdue will begin introducing Notre Dame to its practices on Wednesday and Thursday before ramping things up this weekend.