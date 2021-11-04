Purdue looks to become bowl eligible with win over No. 5 Michigan State

One win.

That's all Purdue (5-3 overall; 3-2 Big Ten) needs to become bowl eligible. Getting that victory this Saturday will be a challenge with No. 5 Michigan State (8-0; 5-0) visiting Ross-Ade Stadium for the first time since 2014.



"I think our guys have practiced well," said Jeff Brohm after practice on Thursday. "We understand we have a big challenge this week against a really good football team that's played great all year long."

The Spartans have been one of the most surprising teams in the nation under second-year coach Mel Tucker. And Michigan State is led by junior running back Kenneth Walker, a transfer from Wake Forest who is considered by most pundits to be the leading contender for the Heisman Trophy. He leads the nation in rushing yards per game (149.3 ypg), running 175 times for 1,194 yards and 14 TDs.



If the Boilermakers are going to knock off Michigan State and become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018, they may have to do so with a compromised collection of tight ends. The status of No. 1 tight end Payne Durham and top backup Garrett Miller is murky.

"Payne, we're not optimistic on that one," said Brohm, who noted Durham was not hurt after recovering the onside kick late in last week's game.

"He's a tough son of a gun and he plays hard and he gives us everything that he has, but he's banged up. That would be a blow if he can't go. He's done a great job and is a consistent player."



And Miller, who missed the Nebraska game with injury? "Slight chance," said Brohm. "Garrett, we're trying to get back, so we'll see."

Purdue was without No. 3 tight end Kyle Bilodeau last week, but Brohm is hopeful the sophomore will be back. Another tight, junior Jack Cravaack, already is out for the year with a knee injury. Sophomore Paul Piferi--a former quarterback--is another option at tight end along with redshirt freshman walk-on Ben Buechel.



More potentially bad news: Brohm is "not optimistic on that one," when asked about the availability of "Leo" Kydran Jenkins, who has started every game in 2021. But his potential loss could be buffeted by the return of "Leo" DaMarcus Mitchell.

"We're hopeful he's going to be back," Brohm said of Mitchell.



More good news: No. 1 left offensive tackle Greg Long looks primed to play after missing last week's game while in concussion protocol.

"Looks like Greg should be able to play," said Brohm. "He's been able to practice a little bit and we're hopeful that he can go."

With Long out last week, No. 1 right tackle Eric Miller flipped to the left side with Cam Craig making his first start of 2021 at Miller's right tackle spot.



Cornerback Jamari Brown "should be back" after getting dinged last week at Nebraska.

As for the kicking situation, Brohm said Mitchell Fineran will continue to handle field goals and extra points, while Ben Freehill will take care of kickoffs with Chris Van Eekeren still out with an ankle injury. Fineran has been in a funk, hitting just 1 of his last 5 field-goal attempts after nailing his first nine of the season.



"Mitchell will be our starting place kicker with field goals and extra points," said Brohm. "And Ben Freehill will kickoff for us. Both those guys are available to do both. I thought we had a good week. We've adjusted a few slight little things to hopefully help. We've been better. Have we been perfect? No. But we've been better."