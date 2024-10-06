Purdue loses commitment from 2025 four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway

The top rated commit in Purdue's 2025 recruiting class, four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway has backed off his pledge to the Boilermakers, he announced today. The highly-touted defender had been committed since July 5th, when he became a building block for Ryan Walters and staff in the class.

Galloway has been pursued by several programs despite his initial commitment, including Penn State, where he has been looking into visiting. Illinois has also put itself in the mix, as they are expected to also host Galloway for a visit in the next few weeks. When Galloway committed to the Boilermakers, he did so over the likes of Penn State, Kentucky, West Virginia, Syracuse, Nebraska and others.

The four-star talent is the third commitment to back off their pledge in the last week, joining 2025 three-star wide receiver Lebron Hill and 2026 three-star quarterback Oscar Rios.

Purdue now loses its highest-rated prospect in the class and a potential difference-maker in the secondary. The only other defensive back currently committed to the Boilermakers is 2026 four-star Zyntreacs Otey.