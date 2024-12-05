Advertisement
Published Dec 5, 2024
Purdue loses on the road again, 'It's embarrassing'
Casey Bartley  •  BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
Purdue starts its Big Ten play on the wrong foot two years in a row.

It's been almost a decade since Matt Painter last got a technical foul called on him. That streak came to an unceremonious end in the second half of Penn State's drubbing of Purdue on Thursday.


The frustration following two Trey Kaufman-Renn post ups that resulted in turnovers and not whistles despite a lot of interior physacility, was not about the officials inability to correctly address that physicality. Instead, it was a coach desperate to try and get anything from a team that looked lifeless in its second road loss of the year.


After the game, Painter addressed the technical: "It's interesting how you get technicals when your team plays like shit."



Shit might be putting it nicely as Purdue turned the ball over 24 times after starting the game taking a 5-0 lead.

