GoldandBlack.com

As expected, Purdue is one of five finalists for top-50 2019 forward Malik Hall.

The Chicagoland native from Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas announced via Twitter Saturday that he’s narrowed his list to Purdue, Oregon, Texas, Oklahoma and Michigan State.

Those five schools then will presumably be those he takes official visits to.

Hall has been on Purdue’s campus three times as a recruit, twice in a meaningful visit capacity, as recently as the end of June.

He visited Michigan State last week and was offered by the Spartans at that time.

He also visited Oregon this summer and has been to most of the schools he’s considered over the span of several years.