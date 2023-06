Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers have made the first cut for one of their top priorities in the 2024 recruiting class. Defensive back Samuel Madu listed Purdue among his final five schools on Friday afternoon, alongside Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, and West Virginia.

Madu had already scheduled an official visit to West Lafayette last month and will be at Purdue from June 23rd to June 25th. He also has visits to Minnesota and Michigan State on the books, with Penn State and West Virginia likely to follow.

Purdue picked up a commitment from cornerback Hudauri Hines in late January and is looking to pair another defensive back with him in the class of 2024. Madu joins Jo'Ziah Edmond and William Nettles as the third uncommitted cornerback scheduled to visit campus later this month.