One of the top priorities for offensive line coach Marcus Johnson in the class of 2025, three-star tackle Raphael Greene, has narrowed his list and included the Boilermakers. Along with Purdue, Greene's top five also includes Kentucky, West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Louisville.

Greene was initially offered by Purdue while Matt Mattox was still on staff and has been high on the radar of offensive line coach Marcus Johnson for the entirety of his stint in West Lafayette. When Boiler Upload spoke to Greene over the summer, he was high on Marcus Johnson and the Purdue coaching staff.

The Cincinnati native is still improving after having only been playing football for a few years at this point of his career, but his 6'5" and 355-pound frame gives coaches optimism about his future on the gridiron.

The Boilermakers will likely see Greene take an official visit to West Lafayette this summer unless things are wrapped up prior to that, with Kentucky being its biggest threat to steal the talented offensive lineman. Greene has taken several visits to Lexington throughout his recruitment.