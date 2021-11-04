Purdue meets resistance in 86-64 exhibition win over Indianapolis

Zach Edey scored 20 points adding many of them in the game's final minutes.

No. 7 Purdue was pushed Thursday night by the University of Indianapolis In exhibition play. The Boilermakers' 86-64 win over the Greyhounds didn't come easily, as Indy jumped out to an 8-0 lead, and seemed to piece together modest runs every time the home team seemed like it might blow the game open. Here are three quick takes on what the Mackey Arena crowd saw.

