Purdue meets resistance in 86-64 exhibition win over Indianapolis
No. 7 Purdue was pushed Thursday night by the University of Indianapolis In exhibition play.
The Boilermakers' 86-64 win over the Greyhounds didn't come easily, as Indy jumped out to an 8-0 lead, and seemed to piece together modest runs every time the home team seemed like it might blow the game open.
Here are three quick takes on what the Mackey Arena crowd saw.
1. Struggles: Purdue has to get way better on defense, especially against the dribble. Indy broke down the Boilermaker defense way more than Matt Painter could stand, shot 46 percent from the field and made half their threes,.
2. Balance: Six Boilermakers scored at least eight points, and Zach Edey didn't pull away from the team lead (20 points) until the final minutes, when his run of 12 straight pushed the Purdue lead out of reach.
3. Promise: Caleb Furst was very good in his Mackey Arena debut, especially early In the game, when he provided some stability while his team struggled.
The freshman forward finished with nine points and three rebounds, but made a pair of threes, hustled on the glass and seemed to do a good job defensively.
Much more to come ...
