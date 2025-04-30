Purdue men's golf selected to NCAA Regionals at Auburn

Purdue's men's golf team's first season under head coach Andrew Sapp has been a success.



For the 10th time in the last 11 seasons, Purdue will be playing in the NCAA Golf Regionals. Last year, Purdue hosted its own regional and advanced to the NCAA Championships. After that success, then head coach Rob Bradley, took a job at South Carolina.



Thankfully, Purdue's coach in waiting was already on staff, and had already led multiple programs to the NCAA Regionals. Purdue, in his first season with the team, is now his third after previously leading Michigan and North Carolina to NCAA action. Sapp isn't a stranger to success at the highest level. Sapp is just one of three Big Ten coaches all-time to lead a conference member to the match play portion at the NCAA Championships.



But Purdue had to replace more than a coach in the off-season. It also lost its best player and top-20 World U ranked Herman Sekne.



Sophomore Sam Easterbrook has led the way for the Boilers with a scoring average of 70.85 on the season with nine top-20 finishes including winning the season opening Puerto Rico Classic, an event Purdue won as a team as well.



But Purdue's team has been a deep one all season with all six of its players averaging 73.3 strokes or lower on the season.



Purdue will be joined by top seed and the nation's No.1 team, Auburn, Texas A&M (2), UCLA (3), SMU (4), Georgia Tech (5), Oregon (6), Little Rock (8), TCU (9), Charlston (10), New Mexcio State (11), Loyola, Md. (12), and USC Upstate (13).