Purdue, Michigan, & Pitt have LB Emile Aime's attention
Schools from up north are taking a close look at linebacker Emile Aime. The Davie (Fla.) University School standout likes some of the high academic institutions and the way he fits into some of those defenses.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news