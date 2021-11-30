The pandemic gave birth to the "super senior," as the 2020 season didn't count as a year of eligibility for players on the roster during that pandemic-impacted year.

Purdue had just five last year: receiver Jackson Anthrop, offensive tackle Greg Long, guard Tyler Witt, linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki and long snapper Nick Zecchino. Two of those players may return in 2022: Fakasiieiki and Long.

Fakasiieiki suffered a season-ending injury in camp and possibly could get a waiver to return for a seventh season, if he desires. Long said this week he may be able to return on a hardship basis in 2022.