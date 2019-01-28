Purdue moves back into the AP top 25
Having won eight of its past nine games, capped by Sunday's win over still-No. 6 Michigan State, Purdue has returned to the Associated Press top 25, coming in at No. 17 this week.
POLL ALERT: Tennessee stays at No. 1 in AP Top 25 as top six remain unchanged; No. 15 Louisville makes big jump. See the full poll: https://t.co/GaYNzJhggF pic.twitter.com/LxAUzQavlt— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 28, 2019
