Purdue nets commitment from 2026 tight end ArMari Towns

Another piece of the 2026 recruiting class puzzle is now in place, as Purdue lands 2026 Southside (Ala.) tight end ArMari Towns.

Towns was initially offered by the Boilermakers in March and quickly became a top target for offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Josh Henson. The Alabama native also held offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Arizona, Florida State, Memphis, Western Kentucky, FAU, Marshall, Troy, South Alabama and others.

The rising tight end hybrid has been utilized both inline and out wide at Southside, where he had 10 receptions for 118 yards and three touchdowns in eight games as a junior last season. Towns offers a mismatch on the outside for the Southside offense, as well as being a red zone threat with his 6-foot-6 frame.

Towns becomes the sixth commitment in the Boilermakers' 2026 recruiting class and the first at either tight end or wide receiver. His addition to the class gives four-star quarterback Corin Berry a big and athletic target at tight end. He also becomes the fourth commitment in the class in April, joining Berry, three-star running back Izaiah Wright and three-star offensive lineman Brock Brownfield.

Purdue's 2026 haul now moves into the top 40 nationally with the addition of Towns.