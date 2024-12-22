Purdue nets commitment from Arkansas transfer LB Carson Dean

The train keeps rolling for Purdue football on the recruiting trail, netting its third commitment of the weekend, as redshirt freshman Arkansas linebacker transfer Carson Dean announced his pledge to the Boilermakers.

Dean was one of two transfer official visitors on campus this weekend, joining fellow ex-Razorback linebacker Alex Sanford, both of which pledged to Purdue's following their trips to campus.

Coming out of high school, Dean was a high three-star recruit and the 37th ranked outside linebacker in the nation in the 2023 recruiting class, according to Rivals. Now Purdue defensive coordinator was his main recruiter, helping the Hogs land Dean over the likes of LSU, Texas, Nebraska, Ole Miss, TCU, Missouri, Houston, Baylor and others.

The Frisco, Texas, native played in just four games over the last two years, playing ten defensive snaps total for the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-4, 234-pound defender has three years of eligibility remaining and will now join a linebacker group that will add at least four members heading into next season.

Sanford and Dean now join forces with Hudson Miller, Owen Davis and Winston Berglund from Purdue's linebacker room a year ago. Incoming freshmen Sam Steward and Parker Meese will also enter the mix as Purdue looks to revamp the group.

Dean becomes the third former Arkansas Razorback to commit to Purdue out of the transfer portal, joining the aforementioned Sanford, as well as redshirt freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton.