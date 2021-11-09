 GoldandBlack - Purdue No. 19 in second College Football Playoff poll
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-09 20:30:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Purdue No. 19 in second College Football Playoff poll

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

For the first time ever, Purdue appeared in the College Football Playoff poll.

The Boilermakers (6-3 overall; 4-2 Big Ten) came in at No. 19 in the second CFP poll of 2021. Purdue was unranked in the AP and coaches poll this week following a 40-29 win vs. No. 5 Michigan State.

The top four teams in the final CFP poll will make up the playoff pool. This week's top four: 1. Georgia; 2. Alabama; 3. Oregon; 4. Ohio State.

Purdue and Ohio State are two of six Big Ten teams ranked in the latest CFP poll. The others: No. 6 Michigan; No. 7 Michigan State; No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Iowa.

The Boilermakers play at Ohio State (8-1; 6-0) this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Purdue ranked No. 25 in the AP poll after it won, 24-7, at No. 2 Iowa on Oct. 16. It was the first time the Boilermakers were ranked since 2007. But Purdue fell out of the poll the next week after a 30-13 loss at home to Wisconsin.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}