Purdue No. 19 in second College Football Playoff poll

For the first time ever, Purdue appeared in the College Football Playoff poll.

The Boilermakers (6-3 overall; 4-2 Big Ten) came in at No. 19 in the second CFP poll of 2021. Purdue was unranked in the AP and coaches poll this week following a 40-29 win vs. No. 5 Michigan State.

The top four teams in the final CFP poll will make up the playoff pool. This week's top four: 1. Georgia; 2. Alabama; 3. Oregon; 4. Ohio State.

Purdue and Ohio State are two of six Big Ten teams ranked in the latest CFP poll. The others: No. 6 Michigan; No. 7 Michigan State; No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Iowa.

The Boilermakers play at Ohio State (8-1; 6-0) this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Purdue ranked No. 25 in the AP poll after it won, 24-7, at No. 2 Iowa on Oct. 16. It was the first time the Boilermakers were ranked since 2007. But Purdue fell out of the poll the next week after a 30-13 loss at home to Wisconsin.