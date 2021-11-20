Purdue outlasts North Carolina in first showcase of season
PDF: Purdue-North Carolina stats
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — In Its first real showcase of the season, No. 6 Purdue showed a
whole lot, taking down No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 to advance to Sunday's Hall of Fame Tip-Off title game against Villanova.
Jaden Ivey scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds and handed out six assists (against just one turnover) while Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 and Trevion Williams 17, all of them ushering the Boilermakers through a difficult second-half stretch in which UNC took a brief lead.
Purdue now meets Villanova Sunday at 1 p.m. for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off championship.
More to come ...
