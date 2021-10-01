Purdue running back coach Chris Barclay got a phone call last Saturday night from Ja'Quez Cross.

"He said: 'Coach, I picked up a couple blitzes, didn't get the quarterback hit, and I didn't put the ball on the ground, Coach,'" said Barclay.

Mission accomplished.



No doubt, it was a good debut for the true freshman last week vs. Illinois, as he was thrust into a starting role with the top two Boilermaker running backs out: Zander Horvath (knee) and King Doerue (illness).

