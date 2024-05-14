A second kickoff time has been announced for Purdue football this fall, and it is a big one. Notre Dame returns to West Lafayette for the first time since 2013, and the game will be carried by CBS at 3:30pm on September 14th.

After playing every season from 1946 until 2014 the Purdue-Notre Dame football series has been mostly on hiatus. The Boilers played in South Bend in 2021, losing 27-13, but that was the first game of a six-game series that restarts this year.

Purdue has lost the last eight meetings in the series, and the last Purdue win came in 2007 by a 33-19 score.

This is the first year of a new deal between the Big Ten and CBS to air select games, and this game was one of three the network has picked up. It will have the USC at MIchigan game on September 21 and hte Big Ten Championship game on the first weekend in December.

The Notre Dame game is the second game of the season and it comes after a bye week.