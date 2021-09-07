Jeff Brohm wasn’t shy about discussing the need to develop the offensive line in offseason.

He knew the unit needed to play better--especially in short-yardage situations--after Purdue ranked last in the Big Ten in rushing each of the last two seasons. And, with one game in the books, the Boilermaker front showed promise.

“I thought our offensive line played hard. You know, there was some good, there were some things not as good,” Brohm said at his Monday press conference.