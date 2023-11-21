In the last two weeks Purdue's running game has been all over the place. The Boilermakers have run for 656 yards and six touchdowns combined in the last two games, and with another 300+ yard effort this week it can have three consecutive 300 yard rushing days for the first time since 1968 behind the great Leroy Keyes. In consecutive weeks that season Purdue rushed for 320 yards against Wake Forest, 483 against Iowa, and 317 against Illinois.

Tyrone Tracy and Devin Mockobee have been the main drivers of that gorund game, but quarterbacks Hudson Card and Ryan Browne have also done well. Conversely, the Purdue offense struggled mightily in short yardage situations against Northwestern despite rushing for 303 yards. The running game becoming the identity of the offense was a big part about what offensive coordinator Graham harrell had to say when he spoke to the media today.

"We've got some really good players in the backfield and you've got to get those guys touches," said Harrell. "Our job as coaches is to get the football in space and the last few weeks the running game has been able to do that. Obviously Tracy has been a good player all year, Mockobee is talented, and those two have kind of carried the load the last two weeks."

For Tracy, this will be the final game of a lengthy collegiate career that began at Iowa in 2018. This final season has been by far his best running the football, as he was used more as a receiver both at Iowa and Purdue prior to this season. With over 2,100 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns in his career, he is looking to finish strong.

"It's a been a long journey with ups and downs, but I am grateful for the opportunity coach Walters gave me," said Tracy. "I'm just going to go out there and give it my all, which I always do, but I will definitely soak in all the memories and all the energy Ross-Ade is going to bring."



Tracy also believes that the consecutive 300 yard rushing games says a lot about the offense "It says a lot about our o-line room and our running back room as well. Our o-line is a little bit beat up, but at the same time they go out there and give 110% effort every single snap."

Starting center Gus Hartwig, who could potentially return for the 2024 season, agrees with that sentiment. he stated that he is undecided on if he will return or pursue his pro prospects. He does know the importance of keeping the Old Oaken Bucket, however.

"I think it means a lot of pride for this state, " said Hartwig. "When you grow up here everyone is always 'IU, Purdue, IU, Purdue'. The rest of the year is when you're bragging about it. That's where a lot of the pride is. I was thinking about the other day this is only the second time I have played them because we didn't play them in '20 and I was hurt last year, but I've never lost in it."

Hartwig does take a lot of pride in hitting the 300 yard rushing mark. "I don't think we had done that at all since I have been here, but getting that many yards is awesome. We were able to put the game on our backs on the line and go out there and run the ball."

The short yardage game is still a concern, however. "The margin of error is really small when you're as thin as we were. We made too many small mistakes to win that one against Northwestern," said Harrell. "The run game still gave us a chance to win. Adding the quarterback to the running game helps because it evens out the numbers a bit in the box. If hte quarterback can run it you have an extra blocker with the running back and it creates some problems."

Harrell also saw some things to work on from Browne and Bennett Meredith on Saturday. "At times it looked like it was their first time playing college football, which it really was, but when you look at a lot of the things we did you'd say, 'man, we're going to win that football game' but there were some small mistakes we made that killed drives and when that happens, you can't afford those. The three things that get you beat are turnovers, mental errors, and penalties and we had all three of those in the quarterback room."

Harrell does believe that from an injury standpoint, this has been one of the toughest seasons of his coaching career. "I think from a staff standpoint and the group of guys in the locker room the results haven't been what you want, but it's been fun because we've got the right group of people. We're playing with a bunch of different people with so many banged up, but they attack it every day. They have never made an excuse."

Purdue's season finale will be at noon on Saturday against Indiana.