After putting up 28 points in a losing effort to Fresno State in week one, Purdue looked to have its breakthrough performance on Saturday in Blacksburg. That desire did not materialize as Graham Harrell's unit scored 24 points against the Hokies, but did so in a victory.

Purdue's offensive coordinator has been encouraged by what he's seen through the first two weeks of the season, but recognizes that Purdue still has work to do to put together a complete game offensively.

"We did some good things at times and we could still be a lot better. I think the encouraging thing is they're doing some decent things but they also understand we got to be better and continue to improve," Harrell said. "Can't have the lulls that we had when we had them."

Purdue got off to a fast start, scoring on its opening possession for the second consecutive game and started driving the next time it got the ball. However, that drive was halted for nearly six hours, during one of the longest delays in recent memory due to weather in Blacksburg.

The troubles Harrell referenced was Purdue's play during the end of the second quarter and nearly the entire second half that held the group back on Saturday. The Boilermakers were 0-7 on third down in the second and third quarters and had a streak of five straight possessions that gained just 27 total yards.

Hudson Card and the offense came up clutch in the fourth quarter, going on an eight minute drive to score the eventual game-winning touchdown.

The improvements from week one to week two stemmed from the offensive line play, which was a step up from the season opening loss to Fresno State. Head coach Ryan Walters and quarterback Hudson Card praised the group following the win, and Harrell joined them in giving the line credit on Tuesday.

The Purdue offensive coordinator shared that he believes that factor may have been why the Boilermakers left Blacksburg victorious.

"Between them and those running backs, they really gave us a spark and probably won us the game down the stretch, so that was great to see," Harrell said. "You're always gonna kind of go as you go up front, that's on both sides of the ball."

Marcus Johnson's group helped pave the way for an improved run game as well. Devin Mockobee and company increased their total yards on Saturday, which put Purdue in a position to win the game in the second half. Mockobee accounted for 95 yards, while Tyrone Tracy Jr. had four carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.

"If you get those guys---our running backs to the second level and get them up there in the open field, they're gonna do some special things," Harrell said. "The offensive line did a heck of a job doing that."

When Harrell was hired in December, everyone expected him to uphold the tradition of Purdue's pass heavy offenses. That has not been the case through the first two weeks of the season, however.

The Boilermakers have ran it more than they've thrown it with Harrell calling the plays, which is a far cry from their 12th highest pass play percentage in the country from last season. It's not the typical mindset Harrell has as an offensive coordinator, but he shared that it's his job to get his playmakers the ball in any way he can.

"I think some of it is week to week and some of its we got some really good running backs," Harrell said. "We have running backs that need touches and so we'll try to get those guys touches along with the rest of the skill guys."

Harrell also took a moment to recognize the tight end room, which welcomed back Garrett Miller on Saturday and saw redshirt freshman Max Klare produce the best game of his young career. The Boilermakers also have Drew Biber and the injured Paul Piferi in a room that has earned high praise from the coaching staff since day one.

The run game has been a focus for the offense, but Purdue has seen a pair of solid performances turned in by Hudson Card to start his Boilermaker career.

"He did some special things and I think the more and more comfortable he gets with the guys around him and just playing week to week, the better he's going to be and the more you'll see him do that," Harrell said of his signal caller.

Through two games, Card has completed north of 62% of his passes for 502 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It hasn't been the breakthrough year that many expected from the Texas transfer just yet, but Harrell continues to share his admiration for his quarterback. Specifically in one area. Turnovers.

Purdue is one of just two teams in the Big Ten and one of 22 in the country without a turnover this season, something Harrell thinks is a result of solid quarterback play from Hudson Card.

"Definitely had good decision making from the quarterback. I mean he's made good decisions, he's protecting the football, and hasn't put it in danger," Harrell said. "That's something that Coach Walt emphasizes, obviously us as an offense staff emphasizes; we got to protect the football and that's usually one of our keys to victory. I think our guys have bought into it."

Aside from a fumble from Devin Mockobee on his first carry of the season, which was recovered by the Boilermakers, Purdue also hasn't coughed the ball up in the run game. Harrell pointed out that it has been a team effort in that category that has helped Purdue be more successful offensively.