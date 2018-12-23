GoldandBlack.com

The members of Purdue's offensive line are tired of hearing about the Southeastern Conference defensive line they'll be facing in the Music City Bowl.

While Auburn's defensive line features a possible first-round pick in the upcoming draft and several four- and five-star talents, Purdue's offensive line will have three seniors and welcome back starter Grant Hermanns at left tackle. This group of veterans is hoping to do their part to help Jeff Brohm keep his record unscathed in postseason play.

"We have a lot of seniors on this team that want to showcase what they're all about," said Brohm, who is 3-0 in bowl games, after practice Sunday. "This is the best opportunity. This is, in my opinion, an all-star game where you can go against some of the very best."

Brohm said following a practice last week that he believes this Music City Bowl "will be won or lost in the trenches." This comment by the second-year Boilermaker head coach could be a sign that Purdue feels like it has athletes good enough to compete in the perimeter passing game but will need to handle Auburn's physicality up front to get big plays for All-American Rondale Moore and fifth-year quarterback David Blough.

Hermanns, who is back starting at left tackle following a four-game absence following an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, says he's physically ready to handle Auburn's pass-rush coming off the edge.

"Nobody wants to hear they're going to get bullied and our offensive line, we don't accept that," Hermanns said. "We expect to go down there and play as hard as we can against a good football team. We expect to win the game."

Auburn will likely be without Nick Coe, the Tigers' sack leader from the 2018 season, but still has the personnel to provide a consistent threat inside for seniors Kirk Barron, Dennis Edwards and Shane Evans in the bowl game on Dec. 28 (1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

"These Auburn defensive ends are going to be a challenge," Hermanns said. "Matt (McCann) and I are excited at having the job of giving David as much time as he needs to sling the ball down the field."